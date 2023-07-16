Margola Markwell Martin Whaley, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Heartford House. She was born on May 19, 1934 in Bremen to the late Oscar and Trudy Tucker Markwell. She was a member of Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Glyndal Martin; second husband, Ray Whaley; longtime companion, Charlie Basham; son, Keith DeWayne Martin; brothers, Hollis Markwell, Jimmy Markwell and Ottis Markwell; and sister, Genola Ford.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Martin (Karen), of Seminole, FL and Kerry Martin, of Owensboro; daughter, Lisa Martin, of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren, Jed Gamblin (Jennifer), Amanda Reffitt (Nathan), Nicole Paynter (Robert), Aaron Johnson (Melissa), Christopher Martin (Rozalynn), Billy Johnson, Haley Johnson (Cameron), Cody Martin, Lauren Martin and Andrew Martin; 18 great-grandchildren, Lexie Calderon, Jenna Gamblin, Jude Gamblin, Landon Reffitt, Luke Reffitt, Kolbe Reffitt, Olivia Reffitt, Gianna Reffitt, Bryce Paynter, Gracie Paynter, Paisley Wilbanks, Braden Wilbanks, Davis Martin, Aubrey Martin, Elizabeth Johnson, Emma Johnson, Emilee Johnson, Jack Johnson and Lochlyn Martin; one great-great grandson due in September; sisters, Viola Woodburn, of Bremen and Tootsie Turley, of Sacramento; sister-in-law, Scharrlet Markwell, of Sacramento; several nieces and nephews; one special nephew, Wade Woodburn, of Bremen; and one special niece, Pam Pendley Faught, of Bremen.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky and the Heartford House for the exceptional care of their mother, especially Heather Edwards RN.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
