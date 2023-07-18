Margola Markwell Martin Whaley, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Heartford House. She was born May 19, 1934, in Bremen to the late Oscar and Trudy Tucker Markwell. She was a member of Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Glyndal Martin; second husband, Ray Whaley; longtime companion, Charlie Basham; son, Keith DeWayne Martin; brothers, Hollis Markwell, Jimmy Markwell, and Ottis Markwell; and sister, Genola Ford.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Martin (Karen) of Seminole, Florida and Kerry Martin of Owensboro; daughter, Lisa Martin of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren, Jed Gamblin (Jennifer), Amanda Reffitt (Nathan), Nicole Paynter (Robert), Aaron Johnson (Melissa), Christopher Martin (Rozalynn), Billy Johnson, Haley Johnson (Cameron), Cody Martin, Lauren Martin, and Andrew Martin; 19 great-grandchildren, Lexie Calderon (Carlos), Jenna Gamblin, Jude Gamblin, Landon Reffitt, Luke Reffitt, Kolbe Reffitt, Olivia Reffitt, Gianna Reffitt, Bryce Paynter (Irina), Gracie Paynter, Paisley Wilbanks, Braden Wilbanks, Davis Martin, Aubrey Martin, Elizabeth Johnson, Emma Johnson, Emilee Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Lochlyn Martin; one great-great-grandson due in September; sisters, Viola Woodburn of Bremen and Tootsie Turley of Sacramento; sister-in-law, Scharrlet Markwell of Sacramento; several nieces and nephews; one special nephew, Wade Woodburn of Bremen; and one special niece, Pam Pendley Faught of Bremen.
The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky and the Heartford House for the exceptional care of their mother, especially Heather Edwards RN.
