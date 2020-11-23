Margorie C. Blunk, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Eureka, Indiana, to the late Sam and Hester Cron. Margorie worked at JC Penney for 32 years and was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Blunk Sr.; daughter, Lisa Turner; sister, Lucille Dockery; and two brothers, Tommy Cron and Frank Cron.
She is survived by her son, John Wesley Blunk, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephen Turner, Carrie Turner, and Roger R. Turner; brother, Wandy Cron; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Lamkins, Cherri Roberts, and Terri Litton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with live-streaming at Noon on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
