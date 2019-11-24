Marian Dunville, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 10, 1928, in Webster County to the late Cleston Clay Sr. and Edith Melton Dunville.
Marian retired in 1986 from Sears, Roebuck & Co. after 36 years of service. She was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church for over 60 years, the Mary Lou Phillips Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women, and she had attended the former Western Kentucky State Teacher's College. Marian was a member of several organizations including the Pilot Club of Owensboro, the General Evan Shelby Chapter of the Daughter's of the American Revolution, the United Daughter's of the Confederacy and was a Kentucky Colonel. She also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Business Women's Sorority Theta Chapter, the Sebree Chapter 240 of the Eastern Star and the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem of Owensboro.
Marian had worked for the Audubon Area Community Services as a senior companion and a foster grandparent. She was nominated for and won a state award for her dedication, assistance and kindness. She loved cardinals, pretty hats, beautiful sunsets and made the best pound cake you have ever eaten!
Marian was also preceded in death by a brother, Cleston C. Dunville Jr., in 1972; and a sister, Phyllis E. Dunville, in 1990.
Surviving are a sister, Bettye Hartz of Highland, Indiana; niece Laura Ann Good (Marv); nephews Nathan Alan Hartz (Linda), Benjamin Clay Hartz and John David Hartz (Rachel).
The funeral service for Marian Dunville will be noon Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Onton Cemetery in Webster County. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family is grateful to Dr. David Johnson and Dr. Bashar Mourad for many years of excellent care. A special thanks to her very good friends, Carol Taylor, Joanna Blaney, Kathy Feldpausch, the Rev. Damon and Joyce Smith for all the love and compassionate care they gave her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Settle Memorial United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Fund, 201 E. 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
