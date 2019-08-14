TELL CITY, Ind. -- Marian J. (Goffinet) Canarie, 88, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Boonville, Indiana. She was born in Tell City on Dec. 19, 1930, to the late Coy and Louise (Schraner) Goffinet. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth Canarie in 1995; two grandsons, Jacob Richter and Bryan Jasper; a stepgrandson, David Parker Jr.; a brother, Don Goffinet; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Taylor.
Marian retired from General Electric in 1972 and then to went to work at Pinkerton Tobacco in Owensboro, retiring in 1997 after 22 years. She was a member of Masonville United Methodist Church in Utica and enjoyed reading, country music, attending concerts and visiting Las Vegas. Marian was an Elvis enthusiast and liked to watch IU basketball, the Indiana Pacers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Surviving are her daughters, Laura Sullivan of Boonville and Vicky Parker of Utica; three sisters, Betty Taylor of Fort Branch, Indiana, Jan Howland, Tell City and Carol Taylor of Derby, Indiana; three brothers, Allen Goffinet (Charlotte) of Tell City, Stan Goffinet (Cheryl) of Haines City, Florida, and Harold Goffinet (Brenda) of Rockport; sister-in-law, Jean Goffinet of Tell City; grandchildren Michelle Riley, Gloria Hendrickson (James), Greg Jasper (Julie), Jarrod Richter (Jenny) and Amanda DeGraw (Josh); several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. CDT Thursday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Billy Compton will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
