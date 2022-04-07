Marian Head Lee passed at her home on Tuesday. She was born on Feb. 23, 1932, in Daviess County, to the late Clarence and Roxie Head.
Marian was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of St. Joseph.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by Robert E. Lee, her spouse, of 57 years and two sons, John Perry Lee and Robert Edward Lee.
Marian is survived by three daughters, Devona Lee (Mike) Stuerzenberger of Owensboro, Roxanna Lee (Jerry) Paulson of Los Angeles, California, and Lisa Lee (Donald) Clouse of Lexington, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Mary Lee of Owensboro; four sons, Clarence Randy (Angie) Lee, Wendall Owen Lee, Charles Wayne (Martha) Lee, and Scott Alan Lee, all of Owensboro; three sisters, Mary Ann Clouse, Martha Rose Rouselle and Wilma Jean (Larry) Sims, all of Owensboro; and good friend and sister-in-law, Mary Onadean Dant of Owensboro.
Marian had 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed Crappie Fishing at Lake Barkley, gardening and spending time with her children. She always said “my children are like gold to me.” And she truly has devoted her entire life to her children.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. with prayers being said at 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again visitation on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Lee.
