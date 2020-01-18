Marian Jean Daniel Vittitow, 85, of Owensboro, passed from this life to her eternal home on Jan. 17, 2020, at the Heartford House surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Walter Daniel and Octavia (Tavie) Davis.
Marian spoke fondly of her hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, and growing up in Paducah. She graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School and received a diploma from the Murray State College School of Nursing in one of the first nursing classes in partnership with Owensboro Daviess County Hospital. She accompanied her husband to Formosa (Taiwan) during his Naval deployment. Upon returning from overseas, they settled in Owensboro. Marian was employed at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital as a registered nurse and as a pediatric nurse supervisor until choosing to stay home to raise her son and three young daughters.
Marian was an active member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years, teaching the Ruth Sunday school class for over three decades. She also served for many years as vacation Bible school director and church librarian. She served her community through the ombudsman program at local nursing homes.
Marian was a woman of faith, a lifelong learner, an avid reader and supporter of the local library, a swimmer and enjoyed the outdoors. Through the years, she enjoyed boating, waterskiing, sunrise tennis and motorcycling with Bob. Her home was the neighborhood gathering place and a beehive of activity. Her swimming pool was open to any and all who wanted to enjoy, and she always had ice cream on hand to share after the swimming was done. She loved sharing her love of reading, swimming and the outdoors with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kelly Vittitow; her parents; her sister, Betty Mills; her brother-in-law, Jack Mills, whom she adored; and son-in-law, Rob O’Bryan.
She is survived by a brother-in-law, Thomas Vittitow; her four children, David Michael Vittitow of Las Vegas, Kathryn Grace Phillips (Walter) of Cumming, Georgia, Christina Lee O’Bryan and Jean Marie Allen (Christopher) of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Noah (Tonya) Creager of Bowie, Maryland, Matthew (Christina) Phillips of Tampa, Florida, Aaron (Elizabeth) Creager of Owensboro, Ryan Phillips of Olean, New York, Joshua (Keely) Creager of Owensboro, Isaac O’Bryan, Jacob O’Bryan and Elizabeth Allen of Owensboro; ten great-grandchildren, Ethan Creager, Taylor Creager, Kaileb Creager, Xavier, Aleena, Ashton Phillips, Garrett Creager, Brantley Creager, Alexandra Phillips and Jase Creager; nieces and nephews Addie (Ron) Gerlach, Mark (Vanessa) Mills, Margaret (Mike) Crawford, Jackie (Tim) Bryan, Tee (Christa) Vittitow and Nicki (Jason) Hurd; cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her many friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family expresses their sincere thanks for the wonderful care given from the nurses and nursing assistants on the eighth floor of Owensboro Health and all the staff of the Heartford House.
Donations may be sent to Yellow Creek Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 5741 KY 144, Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Owensboro Public Library, 2020 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented