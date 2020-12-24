Marian Joyce Ray was born March 28, 1933, to Morton and Pauline Shelton Ray in Union County. She died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Carmel Home in Owensboro. Joyce graduated from Morganfield High School in 1951 and attended Transylvania University. She was retired from Morganfield National Bank (now Old National Bank), where she had worked for 35 years.
Joyce was a longtime member of Morganfield Christian Church. She was an elder, Sunday school teacher, board chair, president of Christian Women’s Fellowship and choir member there. Joyce was active in the community and a member of several organizations, including Union County Homemakers and Rotary Club. She was treasurer of the Morganfield Senior Citizens and served on the committee for Relay for Life. She was a former moderator of Christian Churches in Kentucky, West Area and on the board of Christian Church Homes. Joyce loved to travel and took many trips, including a Woman to Woman trip to Brazil.
Survivors include two brothers, James Ray (Nadine) of Herndon, Virginia, and Carl Ray (Pat) of Owensboro; one sister, Brenda Green (Frank) of Owensboro; four nieces, Lisa Purdy, Kellie Hamilton, Laura Green and Linda Green; and one nephew, James (Bucky) Ray.
Burial will be private, and a memorial service will be at a later date officiated by the Rev. Nolan Reynolds.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Morganfield Christian Church, 233 N. Morgan St., Morganfield, KY 42437.
