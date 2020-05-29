GREENVILLE — Marian June Richey, 84, of Greenville, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a member of Woodson Baptist Church and worked at various retail stores.
Survivors include her husband, Gaithel Richey; daughters Linda Gilchrest and Toni Walton; and sisters Dale Harper and Gale Hardison.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial in Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
