Grandview, Ind. — Marian “Nanny” Bunner, 82, of Grandview, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Marian was a beautician for 52 years. She was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Bunner; her children Debbie (Wally) Hall and Bill (Jacque) Bunner; her siblings, Bobby (Judy) Spencer, Betty Northenor, Michael (Teresa) Spencer, Lynn (Janet) Spencer and Terri (Jay) Phegley.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Grandview United Methodist Church.
Commented