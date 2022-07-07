GREENVILLE — Marian Stuart Martin, 93, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was born November 10, 1928, to the late Atlee and Floestelle Latham Stuart in Muhlenberg County where she attended elementary school. She attended Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana, and graduated from Hughes-Kirk High School. She attended Western Kentucky University and taught in the Muhlenberg and Ballard County schools. She was a member of the Greenville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for several years and pre-school for 25 years.
She enjoyed reading, traveling, and helping other people and was happiest with her family around her.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, John Franklin; husband, Jesse Edmond Martin; and beloved brother, Harold Stuart.
Survivors include her two beloved daughters, Deborah (Dale) Bradley of Greenville and Cindy (Mark) Stone of Central City; three grandchildren, Crystal Bradley, Stuart (Lauren) Stone, and Morgan (Adam) Craig; great-grandchildren, Levi and Luke Stone and Claire Craig, and another great-granddaughter due in November; several nieces and nephews; and special cousin, James Clardy.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, July 8, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Keith Stuart officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
