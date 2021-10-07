DAVIDSON, N.C. — Marian Wright Givens, 94, of Davidson, North Carolina, formerly of Owensboro, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 26, 1927, in Owensboro, the daughter of the late George Silas Wright and Hazel Taylor Wright.
Outgoing by nature, Marian never met a stranger and had many dear friends. Born and raised on the family farm off Wrights Landing Road near Maceo, she learned early on the importance of self-sufficiency and hard work, a practice that followed her throughout her life. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, arts and crafts and interior decorating. Marian relished time spent entertaining family and friends, always cooking more than enough delicious food but professing never to like to cook. She was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church
Marian graduated from Daviess County High School in 1946, where she was the 1946 honor graduate and editor-in-chief of the school’s annual “Echoes.” She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1951, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Marian and Wayland met at UK and were married in Owensboro in 1949. After graduation, she worked for Green River Rural Electric Corp. in Owensboro and later at the Executive Inn and Cracker Barrel gift shops in Owensboro. She relocated to Davidson, North Carolina, in 1999 after Wayland passed away to be closer to her son and his family. Most important to her was her family, and she will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Givens.
She is survived by her son, Silas Wright Givens and his wife, Jeri of Mooresville, North Carolina; her grandson, Taylor Andrew Givens of Charlotte, North Carolina; and her special friend/daughter, Candy Yarbray Englebert of Owensboro.
Visitation with the family of Marian Givens will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service of committal will be noon Friday at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Marian Wright Givens at www.glenncares.com.
