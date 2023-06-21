Marie Elizabeth Puckett, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 1, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Dorothy Crump Walker. Marie had worked at Rosedale Nursing Home and attended Church Alive, when able. She loved watching Hagee Ministries on Sunday mornings. But most of all, she loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart. Some of her last words were, to be with Jesus will be the happiest day of my life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Puckett; and siblings, Vernice, Jackie, Jesse, Mickey and Charles.
She is survived by her children, Doris Shock (Billy), Steven D. Payne, Gary Lee Payne (Barbara), William B. Payne and Linda Juliano (Nick); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Per Marie’s wishes, there will not be a service. Her family will have a celebration of life at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of her arrangements.
