Greenville — Marie Hibbs, age 69, of Greenville, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was born on Nov. 27, 1953 in Russellville. She was a retired CNA at Muhlenberg Community Hospital, and was a member of Life and Praise Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Annie Holder.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Willis Hibbs; children, Matthew (Amy) Hibbs and Jennifer (Chad) Beasley; grandchildren, Jordan (Alexus) Beasley, Brooke (Mitchell) Kriedenweis, Madison Hibbs and Logan Hibbs; great-grandchild, Brandon Beasley; brothers, Bryant Holder, Ed Holder, Jerry Holder and Ronald Holder; and sister, Patsy Edmonds.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Rev. Richard Clifton officiating and Rev. Larry Chapman and Rev. Howard Jones Assisting. Burial will follow at Island Methodist Cemetery in Island. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
