REYNOLDS STATION — Marie McManaway Smith, 95, of Reynolds Station, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Hartford. She was born in Cloverport to the late Alvey and Pearl McManaway. She was a homemaker and a member of Easton Community Church. She was preceded also in death by her husband, Audrey Smith Sr.
Survivors include four sons, Marion (Carolyn) Smith and Audrey (Shirley) Smith Jr., both of Fordsville, and Donnie (Brenda) Smith and James (Alta) Smith, both of Reynolds Station; three daughters, Eva (Marvin) DeWitt of Fordsville, Doris (Leslie) Walling of Reynolds Station and Linda Rearden of Dundee; brother, Pat McManaway of Wisconsin; sisters, Betty Knieriem and Josephine Dionne, both of Louisville, and Myrtle Bryant of Hartford; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
