ROSINE — Marie Probus Kubacko, 82, of Rosine, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 14, 1938, in the Horton Community of Ohio County to the late Cleveland and Minnie Beatrice Stewart Baize. Marie was a homemaker and member of First Apostolic Church of Millwood.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Louise Sorrels, Carmen Baize, Jack Baize and Rethel Baize; one granddaughter, Beth Widner; one grandson, Zachary Crowder; first husband, Charles Crowder; and her second husband, Hubert Probus.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Thomas (Kelly) Crowder of Horse Branch and Kevin Crowder of Rosine; four daughters, Marita (Lou) Hughes of Hartford, Cheryl (Ferlin) Lindsey of Rosine, Conetta Autry of Morgantown and Nina (Scott) Payton of Caneyville; 11 grandchildren, Andi (Steve) Reese, Brandon (Hollie) Lindsey, Nathan (Holly) Lindsey, Brent (Ashley) Lindsey, Thomas Crowder, Jacob Crowder, Justin Autry, Amber Childers, Dillon (Courtney) Crowder, Leslie Payton and Grayson Payton; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Loretta Beatty of Beaver Dam.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Earnest Whitely and the Rev. Keith Shepherd officiating. Friends may visit with Marie’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
