Marie Russ Eidson, 100, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 20, 1922, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Ezekiel and Myrtle Reeves Russ. Marie was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She also dedicated 38 years to the Daviess County Public and Catholic School Systems as an educator.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Howard Upton Eidson; a brother, Rev. James D. Russ; and a sister, Maxine Jenkins.
She is survived by her children, Bill Eidson of Owensboro and Jean (David) Yewell of Louisville; grandchildren, Dr. Jason (Mary Kaye) Yewell of Louisville and Emily Yewell (Dr. Curtis) Volin of Marietta, Georgia; and three great-grandchildren, Yewell Volin, Vera Volin, and Grant Yewell.
A private family service was held at Elmwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations made to The Yewell Home for Boys, 1324 West 3rd St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to The Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Eidson.
