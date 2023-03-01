GREENVILLE — Marie Stinnett, 85, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, under the care of Maple Health and Rehabilitation. She was born June 7, 1937, in Muhlenberg County to the late Buell Lee and Nola Ree Chapman Ferguson. She was a member of Crabtree Ave Baptist Church. Marie was a spitfire with a good heart and a very down-to-earth personality. She loved to sing and was a devoted Christian.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Virgil Stinnett; brothers, Roy Lee, Arthur Kenneth, Larry Lee, Glenn, Durwood J., and Bernie Joe Ferguson; and sisters, Bessie Euldine Lyons, Golda Ellen Clayton, Dorothy Lucille Stinnett, and Margie Ervelene Brumley.
She is survived by her children, Debra Marie (Bill) Sweet, Danny Ray Stinnett, and Deanna Gail Stinnett (Mike Wallace), all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Bryan Edward Duncan, Adam Roy (Amy) Duncan, Darrian (Kenny) Loiacano, and Jared (Victoria) Trice; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnie (Sandra Jo) Ferguson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 and/or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 and/or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
