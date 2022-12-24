Marie T. Lewis, 101, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 20, 1921, in Daviess County to the late Eslie and Golda Mitchell Tackett. She was a Kentucky Colonel. Marie worked at General Electric and retired from The Gem Café after 20 years. She volunteered and was a senior companion until the age of 84.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Lewis; daughter, Marion Sue Bivens; son, Jim Lewis; brother, Robert E. Tackett; and sisters, Lucille Beasley, Bessie Beasley, and Pauline Saalwaechter.
She is survived by six grandchildren, Rodney (Sheila) Roberts, Brescia (John) Davis, Mark Lewis, James Lewis Jr. (Angela), Sabra Ray (Adam), James D. Lewis, and Kamet “Mets” (J.J.) Smith; nine great-grandchildren, English Roberts, Erica Roberts, Lindzey (Tyson) Trogdon, Erin (Luke) Troutman, Anna (Alex) Dixon, Corey Goetz-Smith, Catherine (Nick) Bramlett, Corbyn Lyons, and Creedence Ray; and six great-great-grandchildren, Chandler Trogdon, Phoebe Trogdon, Teddy Troutman, Emily Bethel, Dillon Dixon, and Gracie Troutman, due January 2023.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Scherer Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
