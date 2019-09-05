Marie Teresa Duncan, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on Sept. 12, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Rose Wrinn DeToro and had worked as a nurse's aide for 27 years. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and watching television.
Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Barry Duncan; daughters Dina DeDona (Paul) Alger of New Haven and Maria Marinaro of Stockton, California; a son, Armondo (Jess) DeDona of Providence, Rhode Island; a grandchild, Julia Rose Marinaro; a sister, Marion Arens of South Carolina; and a brother, Dennis DeToro of Davie, Florida.
Services were private. Cardinal Cremation Society was entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
