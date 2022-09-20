Marilyn Ann Ashby Thompson, 69, of Owensboro died Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was a hairdresser and antique dealer.
Survivors: son, Chris (E’Dee) Gordon, and brother, Jimmy (Nancy) Ashby.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Bells Run Cemetery.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Thompson.
