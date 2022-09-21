Marilyn Ann Ashby Thompson, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born January 27, 1953, in Owensboro to the late William and Colleen James Ashby. Marilyn was a member of the Christian faith and worked as a hairdresser and antique dealer.
Marilyn was a loving mother, a great sister, and an amazing daughter. She was a bargain hunter, trying to find the best deals where she could. Marilyn also enjoyed the outdoors. She even took her son deer hunting and helped him shoot his first deer.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Chris (E’Dee) Gordon of Winchester; her brother, Jimmy (Nancy) Ashby of Newburgh, Indiana; her nephew, Ryan Ashby; and her loving companion of eight years, her dog, Pookie.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Bell Cemetery near Centertown.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Bell Cemetery near Centertown.
