Marilyn Ann Raley Nelson, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born July 12, 1932, in Owensboro to the late Hubert Hamilton and Ruby Elder Hamilton. Marilyn retired as a registered nurse from Mercy Hospital in Owensboro. She practiced the Catholic faith and was a member of Immaculate Parrish. Marilyn enjoyed spending her free time gardening and knitting and was an avid reader. She was a wonderful and caring mother and will be greatly missed by her children and family.
Along with her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Raley; second husband, Lee Nelson; son, Michael Raley; and siblings, Paul Bernard Hamilton, Tommy Hamilton, Jean Dunn, and Jane Gray.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Greg (Cindy) Raley, Brian Raley, Neal Raley, Mark Raley, Lee Ann Raley-Stein, and Jan (Jeff) Johnson; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; caregiver and trusted friend, Shelly; family friend, Jerri Lynn Raley; and beloved pet of 17 years, Annie.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Immaculate Parrish. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
