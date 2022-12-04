Marilyn Anne Dean, 90, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Signature Healthcare — Hillcrest. She was born Oct. 1, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hazen A. and Viola McClackerty Dean.
Marilyn had worked as a clerk for the J. J. Newberry’s Department Store and babysat for a number of families. She was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, where she had been their long-time librarian at one time and also had taught Sunday School. She loved her church family very much.
Surviving are some distant cousins, and a close friend and her husband, Paula and Robert L. Gillaspie, Sr. of Utica.
Funeral services for Marilyn will be Tuesday, Dec. 6 at noon at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church in her memory. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented