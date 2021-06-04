EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Marilyn Elizabeth Graves, 71, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her home. She was born March 3, 1950, in Howell, Michigan, to the late George and Eula (Lyons) Stout.
Marilyn played the piano and loved music of all types. She was loved dearly by generations of family and friends and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Graves; and her son, John Posch.
She is survived by her children, Christina Jennings (Bryan) and Jim Posch (Judy); her grandchildren, Summer Jennings, Aubrey Posch, Ambre Martin, Jacob Posch and Alyssa Posch; as well as four great-grandchildren.
Due to Marilyn’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.
Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.SimpleCremation
