ROCKPORT, Ind. — Marilyn Faye Richard, 77, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born in Rockport, Indiana, on Dec. 26, 1943, to the late Jerome and Alice (Tharp) Morris. She was a bartender for many years at the Sportsman Bar and Toppers Restaurant in Rockport, Indiana. She also worked as a concrete inspector during the building of the Indiana and Michigan Power Plant in Rockport, Indiana. She worked for several years with her husband, Rick, in their commercial printing business in Florida.
Marilyn was an avid reader of books, especially Patricia Cornwell novels. She enjoyed bass fishing, driving around in her Chrysler PT Cruiser, watching her favorite TV show, Criminal Minds and enjoying a cold glass of Kendall Jackson chardonnay wine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Rick” Richard; her son, Jerome Lauderdale; and her sisters, Mildred Hamilton and Lynn Pharris.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Bill Lauderdale Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Rockport, Indiana, Robin Weedman and her husband, Jimmy, of Cannelton, Indiana, and Michelle Adams of Rockport, Indiana; her sister, Jackie Brown and her husband, Jimmy, of Rockport, Indiana; her grandchildren, David, Ladonna and Shane Weedman, Byron and Samantha Adams, Kassondra Hendrix and Teagan Lauderdale; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tell City, Indiana. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their kind and loving care of Marilyn.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Heart to Heart Hospice.
