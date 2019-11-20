CALHOUN -- Marilyn G. Troutman, 72, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Heartford House. Marilyn Grace Hamilton was born June 27, 1947, in Hancock County to the late George Hubert and Nona Smith Hamilton and was married to Marshall Glenn Troutman on Dec. 7, 1963. She was a homemaker, a member of Richland Baptist Church and greatly enjoyed attending senior citizens events in Calhoun. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Marshall G. Troutman, who died Aug. 5, 2018.
Survivors include three daughters, Teresa Troutman and Mary Ann Troutman, both of Calhoun, and Carrie Houtchen (Eric) of Owensboro; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Daymon Hamilton of Calhoun; and a sister, Jo Ann Schindler (Buddy) of Livermore.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Marilyn's family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Marilyn G. Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Jack Burden, 650 Hicks Road, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
