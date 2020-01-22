ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Marilyn Gentry Brown, 85, of St. Johns, Florida, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Evansville, Indiana, Marilyn grew up in many places as she traveled the country following her father’s career as an automotive sales manager. She graduated from Marion Heights Academy in Ferdinand, Indiana.
She married and raised a family of seven children and worked as a bookkeeper for her former husband’s pharmacy in Owensboro for many years. She had lived in Jacksonville, Florida, since the early 1980s. She was a classically trained pianist, a talented needlecrafter and an avid reader. She loved convertibles and merry-go-rounds. She was loved by her family and will be deeply missed.
She was survived by daughters, Sara Beth Brown of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Pamela J. Hartz of Owensboro; sons Robert L. “Chip” Brown (Pam) of Owensboro, Terrence Gentry “Terry” Brown (Teresa) of Owensboro, Michael Howlett “Mike” Brown of Owensboro, Thomas Mooney “Tom” Brown (Deborah) of Stanford and William Cushion “Bill” Brown (Kim) of Owensboro; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Guy and Edna Gentry; and her son-in-law, Ben Hartz.
A private family memorial will be held in Owensboro.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
