BEAVER DAM — Marilyn “Joan” Hobdy, 73, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, with her family by her side. Joan retired from the Ohio County Board of Education Central Office and Ohio County High School and was a member of McHenry Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Jackie Hobdy, and children, Jeff (Pam) Tomblinson, Jennifer West, Jason Tomblinson, and Joy Ann (Robbie) Coble.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Marilyn “Joan” Hobdy by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented