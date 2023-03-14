ISLAND — Marilyn Huckleberry, 64, of Island, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Marilyn Sue Smith was born July 20, 1958, in Livermore to the late Jimmy Harrel and Ora Lee Garst Smith and was married to Danny Joe Huckleberry Mar. 1, 1990. Marilyn was a homemaker and a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, mowing her yard, and caring for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Joe Huckleberry; a son, Dwayne Case (Julie) of Livermore; two daughters, Tiffany Cline (Christopher) and Tenika Humphrey, both of Livermore; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Ora Lee Smith, Joyce Burks (Ricky), Carolyn Smith, and Angie Bray (Orville), all of Livermore.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Marilyn’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Marilyn’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Marilyn Huckleberry family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 287, Livermore, KY 42352.
