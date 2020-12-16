Marilyn Kurz, 84, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Owensboro on Aug. 20, 1936, to the late Robert Clifford and Hattie Clark Riney.
Marilyn, a graduate of Mount St. Joseph, met her husband, Jim, while working at South Central Bell in the picket line. Marilyn went on to work and retired from American Tobacco Co., where she worked as a receptionist. She was a member of the J C’s, The Telephone Pioneers and various prayer groups. She helped to organize and went on several mission trips. She loved gardening, flowers, reading and listening to music. She was very active in her parish.
Along with her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, James Frederick Kurz; and her siblings, James Henry, Toie, Imogene, Rosetta, Louise, Robert and Bernice.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debbie (David) Ward, Greg (significant other Jenny) Kurz, Sheri (Tim) Hogan, David (Angie)
Kurz and Steve (Alicia) Kurz; her grandchildren, Craig, Danielle, Christopher, Cody, James, Thomas, Jonathon, Logan, Hunter, Brody, Nolan, Lily and Collin; several great-grandchildren; and her brother, Tommy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Father Pat Reynolds will be the officiating clergy. A private family burial will be at the chapel at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Family and friends who wish to honor Marilyn at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
