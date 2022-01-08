Marilyn Lou Cozee of Owensboro, was born on Sept. 10 1954. She joined Jesus on Christmas Eve, 2021, at the age of 67, from her son’s house in Charleston, South Carolina with her children at her side.
She retired from Hillcrest Nursing Home, where she cooked and cared for residents for more than 20 years, and moved to Charleston in 2017. It was her first time ever living outside of Owensboro, and she enjoyed living at The Canterbury House there among her many friends. She was an avid caretaker of people and animals and always put others before herself. She loved walking her beloved dog Oreo around downtown, and passing meals from her church to neighbors every Wednesday.
She very much loved Jesus and reading her Bible, and regularly attended services at Fort Johnson Baptist Church.
She was preceded by her father, Emmitt Bassett Osborne and mother, Edna Mae Whittinghill-Osborne, as well as her brothers, Larry and Ronnie Osborne.
Marilyn is survived by her siblings, Sylvia Keller, Jerry (Faye) Osborne, twin sister, Carolyn Boehman, Vicky Tilley and Cindy (Bobby) Goetz; her three sons, Christopher (Heather), Shawn and Brandon Osborne; her daughter, Melanie (Jonathan) Bowlds; 12 grandkids; 7 great-grandkids; and her best friend of 45 years, Patsy Clark.
Services will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro.
