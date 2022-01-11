GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Marilyn Louise Gentry, 87, of Grandview, Indiana died on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana.
She had worked in maintenance at the Spencer County Courthouse.
Survivors include her daughters, Jackie Moore (Dell Pearson) and Donna Ball (Solomon); sisters, Elaine Dodd and Ruthann Minten; brothers, Richard Gillingham (Jewel).
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
