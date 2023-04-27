Marilyn Maxine Bolton, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born Oct. 6, 1941, to the late William and Anna Howard. Marilyn loved working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed being a senior companion, sitting with residents at the Roosevelt House.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by an infant son, Martin Hancock, and an infant daughter, Marilyn Hinton.
Marilyn is survived by daughters, Tammy Murphy, Kay (Dale) Sexton, and Carol Lopez, all of Owensboro, and Gina Schroader of Horsebranch; grandson she raised, David Hancock; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois English.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
