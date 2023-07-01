BEAVER DAM — Marilyn McGuyer Hunsaker, 75, of Beaver Dam, passed peacefully from this life Thursday, June 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving husband, Wayne, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Loved by all who knew her, Marilyn’s smile and blue eyes could light up a room. Her love was present to all who knew her, especially Wayne. Soulmates from the ages of 15 and 18, Marilyn and Wayne shared not only their lives but their dates of birth, Dec. 6. Marilyn was born Dec. 6, 1947. Married for 57 years, Wayne survives the home.
If cooking is the soul of the stomach, Marilyn fed it well. One of her favorite songs sung by all to her is “Gran is great, she makes us chocolate cake” which she would dance around and sing herself. A champion for her family, she was always prepared to create experiences and memories to last a lifetime. We knew her to be smart and funny and a warrior as she fought debilitating rheumatoid arthritis.
Marilyn was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and the Fort Hartford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Marilyn is a Kentucky Colonel and was a Media Clerk at Ohio County High School and taught Sunday school.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Judy Daniel, June 24, 2023; parents, William (Bill) Taylor McGuyer and Gladys Welborn McGuyer; her mother and father-in-law, Anna Laura and Henry Hunsaker; and niece, Keena Beth Chumley.
Marilyn is also survived by her three daughters, Lori (David) Baerg of Lees Summit, Missouri, Jennifer (Kevin) Autry of Beaver Dam, and Mary Elizabeth Hunsaker of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Adam and Andrew Baerg, Jacob Autry, and Lexi Heflin; sisters, Donna (Bill) Stacy, Deborah (Tim) Taylor, and Pam (Mike) Craig; sister-in-law, Patty (Jerry) Hall; adoring nieces and nephews, Monica, Kecia, Michael, Jerry, Mark, Chip, and Chris.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Glen Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in Nelson Creek. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
