LOUISVILLE — Marilyn Russell Medley Long, 89, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, after a brief illness.
A native of Owensboro, she was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, now Owensboro Catholic High School, and of Nazareth College, now Spalding University, and studied clinical psychology at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. She joined the founding staff of the Peace Corps in Washington, where she was a member of the team that selected and placed the new agency’s volunteers for overseas service.
Earlier, she worked at General Electric in Owensboro and later in the accounting department of the old Stewart’s department store in Louisville and for several years was resident manager of a Crescent Hill apartment complex in Louisville. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church of the Epiphany, near Anchorage, Kentucky, from the early days of the parish’s formation.
She is survived by her son, Mark Russell Long (Kelly Cox) of Louisville; her brother, Dr. David L. (Jan) Medley of Henderson; nephews Dan (Leslie), John David, Greg (Linda) and Terry (Gabrielle) Lanham and David (Lisa) Medley Jr.; a niece, Mary Susan Medley; a cousin, Kathy (Don) Smith; grandnieces and grandnephews; and her friend and former husband, John Long.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Michael Lanham of Shelbyville.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. EST at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in New Albany, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alley Cat Advocates.
Commented