Marilyn Sue Myers, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023. She was born Oct. 16, 1944, to Desmond and Eliene Embry. Marylin was active in her community and enjoyed volunteering with the local police department. Most mornings and evenings she could be found either at McDonald’s or Bingo with her friends, enjoying coffee and their company. Her family finds peace in knowing that Heaven has gained a smiling angel, as this is how they will remember her.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mara Mattingly, Christine Myers, and David Myers, and grandchildren, Maya, Ethan, Zack, and Abbi.
Marilyn wished to be cremated, and she will be laid to rest at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with her parents, Desmond and Eliene Embry.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented