Marilyn Sue Stone, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 8, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Albert and Onnora Quinn Stone. She enjoyed her nursing career, playing cards, traveling and spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Morris; and three nephews, Todd Keller, Michael Morris and Jeremy Stone.
She is survived by a daughter, Misty Stone; three grandsons, Tyler Stone, Tate Helm and Easton Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Haven Stone, Leon Stone, James Stone and Amara Stone; her siblings, Carl Stone, Geraldine Keller, Carol Harper, Bernice Knott, David Stone, Darrell Stone, Marvin Stone, Veronica Trangas, Diane Wilhite, Kathy Horn and Terry Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
