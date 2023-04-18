CINCINNATI, OHIO — Marilyn Vance Clements, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Marilyn was born in Owensboro May 14, 1932. She moved to Hyde Park in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1964. She attended college when all of her ten children started school, attending and graduating from the University of Cincinnati and Xavier with four years of nursing and a master’s degree. Marilyn worked in various positions including in the burn unit at General Hospital, industry nursing at Milacron, and supervising the State of Ohio nurses in care facilities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Lee Vance of Owensboro; her husband, Harold A. Clements; her two brothers, Vincent Ray Vance and Robert Louis “Bob” Vance; and her sister, Marion Bratcher.
Marilyn and her husband, Harold, had ten children, Greg, Charlotte, Suzan, Carrie, Monica, Lisa, Jonne, Tim, Sally, and Pat, who provided multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors also include two sisters, Natalie Jones and Carla Payne, both of Owensboro.
The funeral Mass was held at noon Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio with visitation being held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gilligan Funeral Home in Cincinnati, Ohio.
