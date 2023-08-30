Marilynn Abrams, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born May 31, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Jay Lynn and Mary Katherine Williams Gregson. Marilynn retired as a registered nurse with Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and was a member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
She graduated from nursing school at Murray State University in 1955. Her positions at the hospital included assistant head nurse on the surgical floor, head nurse, and clinical instructor of orthopedics. She also served as a medical-surgical instructor and was responsible for classroom teaching and clinical supervision of the student nurses on the surgical floor including orthopedics.
In 1981, she and her husband Frank started Abrams Photography and opened a studio for portrait, commercial, and sports photography.
They specialized in wedding photography and photographed 700 weddings in 19 years.
She was a member of the Kentucky Professional Photographers Association and awarded a lifetime membership upon retirement.
Marilynn was a past member of the Board for the Friends of the Pilot Club for over 25 years.
Marilynn was a charter member of the Owensboro-Daviess Co. Lady Kentucky Colonels, a current member and lifetime honorary member of the Owensboro Photography Club, past president of the Owensboro Junior Women’s Club, past officer and board member of the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs, and 4th Vice-President of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. She was elected the first president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Committee on Aging and then the first director of the Senior Citizens Center.
In 1968, she was selected as Owensboro’s Woman of the Year for her efforts to help the senior citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County.
In addition to her parents, Marilynn was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Abrams, Jr., Feb. 12, 2021, and sister, Sue Gregson.
Surviving are two daughters, Phelecia Seibert and husband, Rick, and Pamela Abrams, both of Evansville, Indiana; son, David Abrams and wife, Stephanie, of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Abrams, Chris Seibert, and Aaron Seibert (Amber), all of Evansville, Indiana, and Logan and Lynn Abrams, both of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Jay Lynn Gregson, II of Indianapolis, Indiana.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Leslie Montgomery for all the love and compassionate care she gave Marilynn.
The funeral service for Marilynn will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented