FORDSVILLE — Marion Douglas Smith, 77, passed away on August 19, 2021 at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab. He was born on July 8, 1944 to the late Ronda and Dora Farmer Smith. Doug served on the board of directors for Audubon Area Community Services; was a past president of the Ohio County Retired Teachers Association, Kentucky Teachers Association, and Fordsville Historical Society and a board member of the Fordsville Days planning committee. Doug was a board member of the Friendship Cemetery Association, and mentor to many young men on planning. He was an antique collector, a member of Friendship Church of Christ and a member of the Ohio County Senior Citizens Board.
Doug served over a year in the US Air Force. He also served over a year in the U.S. Army National Reserve in the Vietnam Era. He taught 27 years at Ohio County Schools and worked as a substitute for several years after retirement. He earned his degree from Western Kentucky University and his master’s degree from University of Kentucky. Before his teaching career, Doug went to school with former governor Steve Beshear and worked with him to get the Community College in Owensboro launched.
Doug enjoyed UK basketball, Antique cars and church. He was involved in bluegrass groups, enjoyed fishing and camping and liked to travel and garden. He loved roses.
Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Woosley; his second wife, Alita Crume; and a nephew, Andrew Smith.
He is survived by a brother, Larry Smith, of Fordsville; two nieces, Charity Williams, of Wyoming and Erica Libe, of Idaho; several cousins and a good friend, Bruce Simdon.
A funeral service will be held at Friendship Church at 9776 Sunnydale Rd, Fordsville, KY 42343, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 with visitation at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery.
