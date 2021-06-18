Marion Edwards “Moe” Calhoun, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on March 31, 1948, to the late Richard and Corene Talbott Calhoun. Marion was retired from Schrecker Moving and Storage, where he worked as a support technician for 35 years. He was a huge sports fan and especially enjoyed watching football. Marion loved spending time with his grandkids and cooking. When he had a free moment, you could find him sitting on his porch.
Along with his parents, Marion is preceded in death by his brothers, John Hanley, Ernest Hanley, Richard Calhoun Jr., Joseph Calhoun and Jackie Calhoun; and his twin sister, Marilyn Miller.
Marion is survived by his wife of 49 years, Virgie Frazier Calhoun; his children, Deloise Calhoun and Marion Calhoun Jr.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Jerry (Sue) Hanley, Terry Calhoun, Tracy Calhoun, Jimmy Calhoun, Wanda (Richard) White and Janice Morton.
Services will be noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bishop Eric Parker officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Calhoun.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Marion Edwards “Moe” Calhoun and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented