Marion Hulsey Jackson, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 18, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Frank Hulsey and Delma Anderson. Marion was a woman of strong faith. She first attended People’s Church under Bro. Harlan Fulks and later became a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She retired from Perry County Memorial Hospital and spent many years working as a teacher’s assistant at Sugar Grove Christian Academy where she loved teaching kindergarteners how to read. Marion had a great love for her mother and the two of them shared a very special relationship. She was an amazing cook and was known at church for her food, especially her desserts. Marion enjoyed singing at church, crocheting, and making baby blankets for her grandchildren. She also loved to garden and would spend much of her time canning. Above all, Marion loved her family.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jackson; sister, Sharon Alvey; and great-grandchild, Jordyn Ammon.
She is survived by her daughters, Lesa Ammon (Ron) and Jeanette Shepherd (Mike); sisters, Christie Brown and Bonnie Mason (Billy); brother, Danny Hulsey (Cheryl); grandchildren, Rachel Jacobi (Josh), Andrew Ammon, Aaron Ammon (Kimberly), Jerry Ammon (Trisha), Maribeth Ammon, Brianna Flamion (Jonathan), and Hannah Ogilby (Cody); great-grandchildren, Lily, Lana, Savanna, A’Maya, Kyrie, Kaiden, Ethan, JohAnna, Emmitt, Ronnie, Noah, and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Marion will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Roseville Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Marion may be left at www.glenncares.com.
