RICHLAND, INDIANA — Marion L. Brandenberger, 83, of Richland, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was a member of Richland Christian Church and helped open Heritage Federal Credit Union, serving as general manager as well.
Survivors: stepchildren, Rita (Steve) Fox, Jim (Tracy) Stuteville, and Jeff (Julie) Stuteville, and sisters, Wilma Gentry and Sandra (Harold) Fleischmann.
The family is very grateful for the care and assistance has been provided over the years to make it possible for Marion to remain in his home, as he wished.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home; first will be a Masonic service. Burial: Midway Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Richland Christian Church.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
