BEAVER DAM — Marion “M.L.” Abner, 91, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. M.L. was born in Clay county to the late Clarence and Halle Sayler Abner. He worked for Peabody Coal Company and served in the U.S. Navy. M.L. was a master woodworker and a friend to all.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ann Worful Abner; son, Mark Abner; daughters, Theresa Horton, Karen Alexander, and Kim Edlin; brothers, Virgil (Peggy) Abner and G.H. (Doris) Abner; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with John Thompson officiating. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
