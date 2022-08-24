ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Marissa Lynn Cook, 30, of Rockport, Indiana died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville from complications of a car accident.
Survivors: parents, John and Bobbi Skimmerhorn; her son, Andrew Bastain; her sisters, Letisha Cook and Whitney Skimmerhorn (Antonio); her brother, James Skimmerhorn (Mary); and her grandparents, Judy Alford and Joe Texas.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Alexander Cemetery in Patronville, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
