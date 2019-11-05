Margie Bell Ranburger Henry, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Oakwood Nursing Home in Tell City, Indiana. She was born in Calhoun on Feb. 1, 1930, to the late Dan and Maude Carter Ranburger. Margie was an active member of Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her husband, Hewitt Edward Henry who passed away in 2011, a son Darrell Edward Henry, and her sister Maggie Sosh.
Margie is survived by her children, Wayne Henry, Gary Henry, and Jerry (Connie) Henry; seven grandchildren, Warren E. Henry, Jill (Terry) Cooney, Phillip L. (Tiffani) Henry, Jo-Lynn (Chris) Embry, Nancy R. Henry, Adrian Henry, and Gary L. Henry; 10 great-grandchildren; six siblings, J.R. Ranburger, Sybal Saalwaechter, Marshall (Arlette) Ramburger, George (Wanda) Ramburger, Danny (Pam) Ranburger, James Ramburger; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
