Marjorie Ann Clements Early, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Owensboro to the late Augustine Clements and Theresa P. Stallings Clements. Marjorie worked at A&P and was a teacher’s aide at Blessed Mother School and then went on to work at Kroger. She was of the Catholic faith and attended Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She was also an honorable recipient of the Owensboro Diocesan Sophia Award.
Marjorie enjoyed spending her time volunteering at the Help Office of Owensboro. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and playing her favorite card game, Hand and Foot.
Along with her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Early; brothers, George, Louis, Crawford, Harold, and Kenneth Clements; sisters, Mary Jane Roberts, Helen Payne, and Nancy Howard; and grandson, Kelly Finan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Byron Early, Bruce (Jane) Early, Rick (Kim) Early, Karen Dueker, and Elaine (David) Greenwell; grandchildren, Ben (Kimberly) Early, Ken (Erica) Early, Stephen (Emily) Early, Caroline (Chris) Tucker, Aaron (Lauren) Early, Ethan Early, Christopher (Alex) Dueker, Kathryn (Wes) Knies, Kelsey Dueker, and Danielle (Josiah) Gorman; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Ray Clark celebrating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Marjorie Clements Early. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Early and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented