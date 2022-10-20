Marjorie Frances Loggins Hornaday Oexmann died peacefully at Wellington Parc in Owensboro Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born June 3, 1925, in Charlotte, Tennessee to Dr. Lemuel Farmer Loggins and Frances Pearl Dickson Loggins.
She was predeceased by her parents and three older sisters, Maurine, Lucille, and Helen.
After the family moved to Nashville in 1938, she attended West End High School and Vanderbilt University, graduating in 1947 with a degree in psychology.
She married Dr. Charles Edwin Hornaday at West End Methodist Church in 1947. In the first years of marriage, they were moved by the US Army for his medical training to Georgia, Indiana, Tennessee, and Arizona with a two-year separation while he was an army physician with a MASH unit in Korea. Marjorie took graduate courses at the University of Georgia, and taught elementary school, later completing her education with an MA in counseling from Western Kentucky University.
The couple settled in Owensboro where Marjorie was active in many community organizations. She was a long-time member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and the Win Some Sunday School class. She was a member of the local chapter and past state President of the Kentucky Medical Auxiliary. She belonged to the Married Ladies Reading Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, PEO Sisterhood Chapter X of Tennessee, and was an inaugural member of Owensboro’s Friendship Force.
After the death of her husband in 1973, Marjorie acquired a realtor’s license and briefly sold real estate, while also acting as a substitute teacher. With her background in counseling, she worked with the Owensboro Opportunity Center and was honored for her contributions by the International Kiwanis Club in Toronto.
In 1993 Marjorie married Richard Oexmann and spent her golden years traveling with him until his death in 2015.
She enjoyed writing, both personal reflections for family and editing work for the author John W. Byrn.
Marjorie treasured her family connections above all and had a gift for bringing people together, especially at the family summer home in Monteagle, Tennessee.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Joy Loggins Hornaday Timbrook (Billy) of Sorgho, Charles Edwin Hornaday, MD (Cullen) of Louisville, and Scott Dickson Hornaday (Kathy) of Bowling Green; her grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as ‘G-ma’, John Lee Beam, Justin Beam, Marjorie Hornaday, William Hornaday, and Katherine Hornaday; great-grandchildren, Tyler Beam, Trinity Beam, and Charlie Mouzakitis; as well as five beloved nieces; and five stepchildren and all their children.
The family is grateful for the caring attention of the staff at Fern Terra, especially Janice, and at Wellington Parc, in recent years.
The funeral service will be private. Interment will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial gifts may be made to Monteagle Sunday School Assembly Endowment Fund, 1 Assembly Ave., Monteagle, TN 37356, Settle Memorial UMC, 201 East 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303, or the charity of your choice.
