ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Marjorie Jean Goodwin, 63, of Rockport, Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Survivors: daughter, Amanda Burns; son, Roger Wilkinson (Stephanie Adams); significant other, Gene Deeg; and sisters, Sue Mattingly, Jenny Nix, and Judy Wilkinson.
Service: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport,
Indiana. Visitation:
Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
